A SUPERMARKET chain has opened its second store in Newport.
The Food Warehouse, part of the Iceland Food Groups, has invested more than £750,000 in bringing a brand-new Food Warehouse store to the Newport Retail Park on Spytty Road.
Newport's first The Food Warehouse store – based in Maesglas – opened in 2018 and the new Spytty-based 10,114 sq ft supermarket opened its doors last week, creating 20 new jobs, employing 30 existing Iceland colleagues, and offering shoppers the value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.
Operations director for The Food Warehouse, Kristian Barrett, said: “We’re delighted to have opened another new store in Newport.
“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”
The site was previously home to an Iceland store but now following a full refurbishment the shop offers bulk buying and additional choice.
Luke Cain, who is manager of the new Spytty store, said: “Our opening day was a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”
The Food Warehouse in Spytty is open between 8am and 9pm from Monday to Saturdays, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.
For more information visit thefoodwarehouse.com or search for ‘Food Warehouse’ on Facebook.