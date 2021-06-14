A WILDFIRE near north Herefordshire's border with Wales has been tackled by firefighters.
A crew from Presteigne were initially called to the fire in the Cascob area, west of the town, but with the blaze spread over one hectare, backup was called.
More firefighters from Presteigne were called, along with a crew from Kington, water carrier from Llandrindod and a fire officer.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the Kington crew were called to help the Mid and West Wales crews, using two hose reel jets to tackle the wildfire.
Pictures from the scene showed the damage caused after the fire started before 2.45pm on Sunday.
Firefighters from Presteigne, Kington and Llandrindod Wells have tackled a wildfire. Pictures: Presteigne fire station