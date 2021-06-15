INVESTMENT in mental health services, paying carers a living wage and building 20,000 new social homes for renters are among the pledges laid out by first minister Mark Drakeford for the next five years.
Mr Drakeford will launch his 'Programme for Government' today (Tuesday), which he has labelled as "an ambitious plan to build a stronger, greener, fairer Wales for everyone."
The plan sets out the Welsh Government's key commitments for this new Senedd term following last month's election.
The main commitments laid out by Mr Drakeford include:
- Prioritising investment in mental health;
- Paying care workers the real living wage;
- Giving everyone under 25 the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment through a Young Person’s Guarantee;
- Creating a National Forest, which will extend from North to South Wales;
- Introducing a Clean Air Act and banning more single-use plastics;
- Building 20,000 new, low-carbon social homes for rent.
“We will build a fairer, greener and stronger Wales in which everyone has plays a part – we don’t want anyone to be left behind or held back,” said Mr Drakeford.
“Our Programme for Government is an ambitious and radical plan which sets out how we will move Wales forward, focusing on what matters to people and where we can make the greatest difference to people and communities.
“People in Wales look after each other and this programme is built on that principle.”