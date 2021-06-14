A £1 MILLION refurbishment of a children’s hospice has been complete thanks to public support.

Wales’ leading children’s charity Tŷ Hafan has made their hospice, based in Sully, ‘fit for purpose’ and created a new feel with a sensitively stimulating environment with help from donations from the public.

The main care wing area has been updated including the 10 children's rooms, social hub, cwtch and main corridor. A beach theme runs throughout the area with rooms named after local beaches and the corridor has been renamed 'The Boardwalk'.

All their children's rooms have been updated to provide a fresh new look with improved heating, cooling and lighting facilities.

Staff at Tŷ Hafan decorate the rooms, just like their bedrooms at home. The features are all state-of-the-art to make sure that the rooms are as fit-for-purpose as they are comfortable.

The social hub living area - at the heart of the hospice - has undergone a complete makeover, providing a bright open space for children and families to gather and be together.

The upstairs family living area – including a lounge and seven bedrooms – now has a contemporary feel providing a relaxing space for families to enjoy much needed down-time and space to be together. The family living room is all about providing a relaxed atmosphere where families can spend quiet time on their own, but with support never far away.

The transition suite known as ‘The Den’ is a new and expanded space within the hospice for young people to meet and share experiences. It includes its own social and lounging area, kitchen, gaming area and a cinema room.

A fully refurbished therapy room will maximise the benefits of complementary therapies for children and their loved ones. The calming effects of these therapies in the tailor-made environment will help to reduce stress, relieve anxiety, and maximise the benefits of every respite stay.

According to Tŷ Hafan, a family who were at the ‘fit for purpose’ building said: “Having the hospice in our lives has changed our lives beyond recognition.

“It's like a little bit of heaven and having that feeling of total relaxation. As parents, we struggle to leave our daughter anywhere, so having a room where we can stay and chill out but still be close to her, is absolutely invaluable to us and her.”

"She has her own room especially made up for her with themes and colours that she likes. I've never seen her so happy when she's there, and seeing mammy and daddy relaxed and slowing down, adds to her comfort.

"Right now, during the pandemic Tŷ Hafan has been a lifeline for us. With no respite or personal assistance for support, Tŷ Hafan has responded to our SOS on several occasions, with a room ready for us within days.”

A teen has also reportedly praised the changes, adding that The Den allows them to play games and pretend they’re like ‘any other teenager’ with no medical equipment surrounding them.