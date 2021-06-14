THE Penarth Coastguard Rescue Team have issued a warning to residents and visitors after people were caught setting up camp near Cliff Top.
The team took to Twitter and posted a picture of two people sitting on camping chairs on the other side of the two fences that are purposefully placed on the Cliff Top for people's safety.
They said: "Take care near cliff edges, extremes in weather can make them even more unstable and you don’t know if they are undercut.
"Please use your common sense, the fences are there for a reason!"
