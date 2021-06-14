A POLICE helicopter was spotted circling over Newport in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers were called to a property on Harlequin Drive in the Allt-yr-yn area following reports of a man "making threats to others."

Following a search, in which officers were assisted by the National Police Air Service, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and assault.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man making threats to others at an address in Harlequin Drive, Newport at around 5.45am on Monday, June 14.

“Following a search by neighbourhood officers, we arrested a 30-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of threats to kill and assault. He remains in police custody.

“We were assisted by officers from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).”