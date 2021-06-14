A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for nine years after he was convicted of a string of historical sex offences.
Lee Pithers, 46, from Aberdare, committed a catalogue of crimes in the Caerphilly county area.
He was found guilty of 13 offences of sexual activity with a child and three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
Pithers was locked up by Judge Richard Williams at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
Outside the court, Gwent Police's Detective Constable Gemma Davies, who led the investigation said: "This case, involving historical sexual abuse allegations, demonstrates our commitment to investigating such cases that have a such a long-term, damaging effect on victims.
"I’d like to thank the victim and witness for their courage and strength throughout the investigation, without them this predator wouldn't have been brought to justice."
Pithers will have to register as a sex offender for life.
