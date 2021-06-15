The latest coronavirus news and updates for Wales after England announced four more weeks of lockdown

Newport Cwmbran and Wales' up to date Covid news
- Boris Johnson said yesterday that England's current lockdown restrictions will remain in place for another four weeks.
- They were due to be lifted on June 21 but concern about the Delta variant has seen the Prime Minister make the decision.
- Yesterday, Wales recorded 247 new cases of coronavirus - the highest number in a single day since mid-March.
- 26 of the new cases were in the Gwent region.
