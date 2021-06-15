South Wales Argus
The latest coronavirus news and updates for Wales after England announced four more weeks of lockdown

Newport Cwmbran and Wales' up to date Covid news

By Elizabeth Birt

    Boris Johnson said yesterday that England's current lockdown restrictions will remain in place for another four weeks.
  • They were due to be lifted on June 21 but concern about the Delta variant has seen the Prime Minister make the decision.
  • Yesterday, Wales recorded 247 new cases of coronavirus - the highest number in a single day since mid-March.
  • 26 of the new cases were in the Gwent region.