WORK has started on a new flower garden dedicated to unpaid carers in Torfaen.

As part of this year's Carers Week, Torfaen Council has donated an area of land at Cwmbran Boating Lake, which will be filled with plants all year round.

Alan Walker, from Pontypool, who cared for his late wife, was among the volunteers helping to plant 400 flowers this week.

He said: "The garden is a really nice gesture and I hope people will enjoy it and appreciate it."

The garden was arranged by Torfaen Council's adult social care team, which offers support and assistance to unpaid carers.

Mr Walker said: "Louise Hook from the team has always been very helpful - she was always there to give me advice when I needed it and we really enjoyed going on the holidays and day-trips she has arranged."

Cllr David Daniels, executive member for adult services and housing, said: "The theme of this year's Carers Week is making carers feel visible and valued.

"This garden is a permanent tribute to all the unpaid carers in Torfaen and will be a place they can visit and enjoy."

The flower garden is between the boating lake and the railway line and the flowers were paid for using the Welsh Government's Local Places For Nature fund.

There are plans for a plaque to be put in place at the garden.

Gill Pratlett, head of adult services, housing and commissioning, said: "Carers week is a chance to reflect on the support that carers provide for their friends, family and neighbours which often goes on unnoticed and uncelebrated. As we all know the stresses and tensions have been higher than ever when caring for people during the last year.

"A big thank you to all the carers in Torfaen, both the ones we know and the ones we never get to meet."

If you are an unpaid carer and would like to find out what support is available, contact Louise Hook on louise.hook@torfaen.gov.uk or 01495 762200 or visit the Torfaen council website. Alternatively you can contact Gwent Carers Hub on 01495 769996.