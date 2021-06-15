AN Abercarn man is wanted by the police as part of an investigation.
Gwent Police are conducting an investigation into road traffic offences and would like to speak to a 24-year-old man called Niall Bright.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101 or through social media, using the log number 2100186736.