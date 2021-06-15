FAST food fans are being warned over changes being made the McDonald’s menu from today.

The global burger chain will be axing five popular products from today in stores across the UK in what will be blow for fans.

The fast food restaurant is known for frequently changing it’s menu throughout the year and this month will be no different.

MORE NEWS:

The Bacon Clubhouse Double, the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry, the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry and Cheese and Herb melts will all be scrapped from the menu.

The Chicken Deluxe will also be taken off the menu, according the The Sun.

The good news is that items are usually dropped from the menu to make room for new additions to the menu.

Unfortunately, McDonald’s are yet to make any announcements about what could be added to the menu, but you can expect new burgers and sides to be introduced in the next few weeks.

McDonald’s customers are also being urged to check the My McDonald’s App for the latest deals to enjoy including the weekly McDonald’s Monday promotion.

Customers can enjoy deals such as a McChicken Sandwich for 99p - saving you a massive £2.50. All customers need to do is order via the My McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s has reopened for outdoor dining for up to six customers at restaurants that have available outdoor seating – exclusively for those ordering via the My McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s restaurants are still open for walk-in takeaway and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s branches in Gwent: