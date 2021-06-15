WALES' rolling weekly coronavirus case rate has topped 20 per 100,000 for the first time in around two-and-a-half months.

The increased number of cases towards the end of last week has fed into the 20.1 per 100,000 rate recorded for the week ending June 10 - the latest available.

But the number of cases confirmed today in Wales is 98, well down on the 247 of yesterday - and there have been no deaths confirmed today.

Five of those new cases are in Gwent (aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) and the case rate for Gwent to June 10 is 11.3 per 100,000, the thrid lowest of Wales' seven health board areas.

The number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began remains at 5,572, including 961 in Gwent.

There have been 214,004 confirmed cases across Wales since the pandemic began, including 41,946 in Gwent.

In Wales, 2,218,103 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,410,924 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Monmouthshire (7.4 per 100,000) has the lowest rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales for the week to June 10. Caerphilly (7.7) has the third lowest rate in Wales, Blaenau Gwent (10) has the seventh lowest rate, and Newport (15.5) has the 11th lowest rate, and Torfaen (16) has the 12th lowest rate.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 10 is 57.2 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 10 is two per cent. Torfaen (1.8 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Conwy - 15

Denbighshire - 14

Cardiff - nine

Flintshire - eight

Wrexham - seven

Swansea - six

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Anglesey - three

Bridgend - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Caerphilly - two

Newport - two

Monmouthshire - one

Gwynedd - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Torfaen - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 13

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.