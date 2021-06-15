FIVE teenagers are set to go on trial this December accused of the murder and robbery of a man's Gucci bag in Newport.
Ryan O’Connor, 26, is said to have been seriously assaulted before being found unconscious and unresponsive in Balfe Road just after 9pm on Thursday, June 10.
His five alleged attackers appeared at Newport Crown Court this morning.
They include Lewis Aquilina, 19, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff, Elliot Fiteni, 19, of no fixed address, and Ethan Strickland, 18, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff.
Two 17-year-olds, from Cardiff and Caerphilly, cannot be named due to their ages.
Judge Daniel Williams set a provisional trial date of December 6 with a time estimate of between six and eight weeks.
A back-up trial date of January 24, 2022 was also scheduled in case the earlier date is unworkable.
Aquilina was represented by Peter Donnison, Fiteni by Matthew de Maid, Strickland by Byron Broadstock and the youths by Ed Mitchard and Ruth Smith.
The prosecution was represented by James Wilson.
All the defendants, who appeared in court via video link, were remanded in custody.
After his death, Mr O'Connor's family paid tribute to him.
They said: “Ryan was a loving and caring person."
