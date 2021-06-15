ALDI has announced a major change to stores across England and Wales to make life easier for shoppers this summer.
The budget supermarket chain has announced stores will open half-an-hour earlier than usual on Sundays, allowing customers to start shopping from 9:30am.
The change began on Sunday, June 13, allowing people to get supplies to enjoy Euro 2020 matches in the summer sun.
Aldi announced the changes to store times on Twitter, asking shoppers: "Still need to stock up for the Euros? We've got you."
Unfortunately, the change to Sunday hours will no apply in Scotland where stores will open at 8am as usual.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We can’t wait for the football to kick off this weekend and want to help our customers enjoy the tournament as much as possible.
"Opening earlier will give fans more time to stock up on the great quality Aldi bargains they need to enjoy the football.”
But there is a catch.
The extra half an hour opening time is just for browsing, customers will not be able to pay for their items at the till until 10am.
Aldi branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Monmouth Road
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Walk
- Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street
- Newport: Spytty Road
- Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth
- Risca: Interchange