THE INDEPENDENT panel investigating the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan has accused the Metropolitan Police of "institutional corruption".
Mr Morgan, from Cwmbran, was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.
Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two’s death, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.
The panel, which published its report today (June 15), said the Metropolitan Police prioritised protecting itself, and owed Mr Morgan’s family and the public an apology.
“By not acknowledging or confronting, over the 34 years since the murder, its systemic failings, or the failings of individual officers, by making incorrect assertions about the quality of investigations, and by its lack of candour…we believe the Metropolitan Police’s first objective was to protect itself,” panel chairman Baroness O'Loan said.
“In so doing it compounded the suffering and trauma of the family.
“The Metropolitan Police were not honest in their dealings with Daniel Morgan’s family, or the public.
“The family and the public are owed an apology.
“We believe that concealing or denying failings, for the sake of an organisation’s public image is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit, and constitutes a form of institutional corruption.”