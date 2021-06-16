A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CATHERINE ANNE COURTNEY, 52, of Shoemaker Close, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 26 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink driving limit.

She was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and must pay £380 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUCAS JOHN MARK HOLOD, 19, of Briar Close, Undy, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATHEW SCANLON, 21, of Barrack Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SARAH LOUISE CORK, 46, of Maindee Parade, Newport, was ordered to pay £369 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly in High Street and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

CLIVE JUNIOR WALKER, 28, of Upper Power Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Corporation Road.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN GERALD COOK, 55, of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was banned from driving for eight months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE DUNLOP, 40, from Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 26 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON ANDREW JOHNSON, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cardiff Road.

LEE LEWIS, 41, of Graham Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS CALVIN PALMER, 34, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach.

He was ordered to pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARRYN THOMAS GOODWIN, 19, of Howe Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ALBERT HOXHA, 36, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner Roundabout

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

TANIA JENKINS, 31, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner Roundabout

Their driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JOHN BOLTER, 65, of Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £241 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road in Newbridge.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN BROWN, 33, of Brynawelon, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.