HAVE you got your head lamps and glow sticks ready for the most mystical walk of the year?

St David's Hospice Care is staging its Moonlight Walk up and down the highest mountain in southern Britain, Pen Y Fan, in the Brecon Beacons.

The family-friendly walk up the 2,907 ft tall mountain is being held on the evening of Friday, July 2.

The event is sponsored by Newport-based Parker & Co accountants and business advisors, a proactive accountancy practice with offices in Newport and Cwmbran whose strap line aptly is “Adventure in business”.

Mountaineer and global adventurer Gary Parker, who has lead expeditions throughout the world, said: "The Moonlight Walk at Pen Y Fan underlines Parker & Co's ethos of Adventure in Business. Business is an adventure – enjoy it.

The St David's Hospice Care Moonlight Walk up Pen y fan in July

"The Moonlight Walk, which offers unrivalled summer's evening views of the moon and night time countryside in the Brecon Beacons, is awesome.

"It's a brilliant family challenge which helps introduce the young and not so young to the excitement and mystery of the great Welsh outdoors at night."

The route up and back down the mountain is clearly marked and will be manned by Brecon Mountain Rescue, who manage the walk on the night on behalf of St David’s Hospice Care.

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We're thrilled to be able to put the Moonlight Walk on as it has proved to be a very popular event in the past which ticks all the boxes for entrants in terms of fun, excitement, exercise and the pure joy of being out in the gorgeous Brecon Beacons at night in the summer.

"Parker & Co are brilliant supporters of the hospice and we're delighted they are involved with us again in this popular outdoor experience."

Beth said the original date for the walk had to be altered due to the pandemic. All those registered for the original event have been contacted by email and automatically entered into the new date.

The walk starts at Pont ar daf car park on the A470 between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil.

The distance is 6km (3.7 miles) and takes roughly 2.5 hours on average.

Ascent will take place between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Sunset is at 9.30pm.

The walk includes the option of climbing to the summit of Corn Du on the ascent.

Families are welcome and under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and parental consent must be given.

“Moonlight Walk” certificates will be issued at the end of the walk and special T shirts will be .available to buy on the night. Entry is £15 per person; £5 for under 16s.

Participants are also asked to give a further donation, or to gain sponsorship to support the vital work of St David’s Hospice Care in the community.

For registration or more information, including a full list of what to take with you on the walk, contact: hello@stdavidshospicecare.org.

The National Trust is responsible for maintaining all the mountain footpaths; a payment of £1 per person taking part in this event will be made to the National Trust.