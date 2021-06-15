A NEW kebab restaurant will open in Cwmbran next month.
German Doner Kebab will open at Leisure at Cwmbran on Glyndwr Road in the town centre.
The gourmet kebab chain is scheduled to open in early July and will create around 40 new jobs.
The announcement is part of the chain's plans to open 47 new restaurants across the UK in 2021, following the 12 which opened during 2020.
The new restaurant will be the brand’s 64th site in the UK, with the nearest German Doner Kebab restaurants currently in Cardiff, Swansea, Cheltenham and Exeter.
German Doner Kebab freshly prepares meals in front of customers, using premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.
Daniel Bunce, German Doner Kebab's managing director for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Cwmbran.
“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”
Once opened, German Doner Kebab will offer a full dine-in experience, subject to government restrictions, as well as takeaway and click and collect.
For more details, visit germandonerkebab.com