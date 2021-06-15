POLICE have confirmed the identity of the person who died in the crash on the B4341 outside of Haverfordwest on Sunday evening.

Twenty-one-year-old Ella Smith of the Camrose area, Haverfordwest, lost her life when a Citroen C1, a white Ford Ka and a white Seat Ibiza all crashed in a horrifying collision.

Police released a statement saying: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the person who sadly died in the road traffic collision on the B4341 between Haverfordwest and Broad Haven on Sunday, June 13, has been formally identified as 21-year-old Ella Smith from the Camrose area.”

The tragic incident is reported to have taken place at approximately 8.25pm.

The family have released a statement paying tribute to Ella.

"We are utterly devastated at losing our beloved Ella. She was a much loved and caring daughter, sister and granddaughter.

"She was a beautiful girl who will be missed by us all.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family as we grieve for our Ella.”

Police released a statement saying the occupant in the white Ford Ka passed away at the scene and that two males and a female were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene with two rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances, and the Wales Air Ambulance all in attendance.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called last night, Sunday 13 June, at 8.26pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the B4341 at Portfield Gate.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances, the Wales Air Ambulance and an urgent care doctor to the scene.

"One patient was taken by road to Glangwili Hospital, another by road to Withybush Hospital and a third patient taken by air to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.

"No further details are available."

Police have appealed for any information on the incident.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20210613-400.