TWO men have been arrested and a man remains in a 'critical' condition after a crash in Penybanc Road, Ammanford on Monday night.
Police were called to the scene following a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a Ford tipper truck at around 4.10pm on Monday, June 15.
One man, who was riding the bike, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
The road was closed for more than five hours for investigative work and reopened at around 9.30pm.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a Ford tipper truck in Penybanc Road, Ammanford, at around 4.10pm on Monday, 15 June.
"Officers have arrested two men in connection with the incident. They remain in police custody.
"Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/1736/14/06/2021/02/C.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
Comments are closed on this article.