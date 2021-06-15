A POWYS man has been jailed for more than two years after he broke into a woman’s house and climbed into her bed beside her.

Phillip George Ronald Lightfoot left the victim shaken and anxious after the incident, which took place during the early hours of March 23, 2021. She woke at 3am to find the defendant in bed next to her.

The 23-year-old was arrested by Dyfed Powys Police officers at his home in Brecon just an hour after the offence was reported.

Detective Sergeant Christine Beaton said: “This was a particularly worrying incident for the victim, who was woken at 3am to find the defendant in bed next to her.

“He later admitted that he had stood watching her for around two minutes, but would not confirm what his intentions were during this time. This is disturbing behaviour and was highly concerning to officers who kept this in mind during their enquiries.

“He left only when the victim disturbed him, returning shortly after with items he had taken from the victim’s home.”

Fortunately, the victim had switched a light on while the defendant was in her home and recognised him as Phillip Lightfoot. This identification gave police the opportunity to arrest him incredibly swiftly on receiving a report of the incident the following day.

On arrest, Lightfoot made a significant comment linking him to the crime – telling officers “I didn’t break in, the door was open”.

Digital enquiries revealed a number of unsolicited messages from Lightfoot to the victim, as well as internet searches implying he had an interest in older women.

He was charged with burglary the following day and remanded to appear at court.

DS Beaton added: “To support the victim, safeguarding advice was given and officers ensured that security measures were put in place at her home.

“She was also given the opportunity to apply for a restraining order to ease her concerns over the defendant being released back into the community, which she accepted.

“We hope the punishment handed to Lightfoot goes some way to providing reassurance.”

On Friday, June 11, Lightfoot was sentenced to 28 months in prison, handed a restraining order for 10 years and he must also pay a victim surcharge of £190.