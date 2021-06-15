THE majority of school leaders in Wales think exam fees should be significantly reduced this year.

Public exams have been cancelled this year, meaning the burden of assessing pupils has fallen to schools and colleges instead of exam boards.

Because of this, headteachers overwhelmingly believe that fees to the exam boards must be reduced. The fees are generally £39.60 per GCSE and £104.40 per A-level.

A survey by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru found 78 per cent of the 70 school and college leaders surveyed believe fees should be reduced by 25 per cent or less.

The WJEC is the largest awarding body in Wales and has been criticised for providing limited resources, guidance and support.

Schools have had to set up their own grading systems, with 87 per cent using a combination of exam-style papers and non-exam evidence to assess students for GCSEs, A-levels and other qualifications this summer.

Other evidence can be used, such as assessments based on questions and past papers provided by exam boards, non-exam assessment, other coursework, substantial class or homework, and mock exams taken over the course of study.

School leaders in England appear to agree with their colleagues in Wales.

Another survey from ASCL showed that 65 per cent of headteachers surveyed in England want a rebate of 75 per cent or more.

Eithne Hughes, Director of ASCL Cymru, said: “It comes as no surprise at all to learn that school leaders are unhappy at having to pay any more than a small proportion of their normal exam fees given they are having to shoulder the heavy burden placed on them to assess and grade their students this summer.

“Schools are working night and day to facilitate a very different arrangement to that both they and students have been used to and, unlike their colleagues in England, they have no choice regarding the exam board they are required to use, with WJEC effectively occupying a monopoly position.

“It is down to the initiative, resilience and flexibility of schools and colleges that students across Wales can feel reassured they will get gradings that are fair and that allow them to move to the next stage of their lives.

“It is particularly pleasing that schools have clearly thought very carefully about how they award grades this summer and have demonstrated a strong level of flexibility in giving their students the fairest approach in the circumstances.

“It is important that everyone understands that there is no one-size-fits-all model out there, and that nobody thinks this is an ideal situation”.