A PETITION to drop the English names for Wales' highest peak and the national park surrounding it has attracted more than 5,000 signatures.

The Snowdonia National Park Authority(SNPA) received the petition this week, and the organisation will now decide whether to only use the Welsh "Yr Wyddfa" instead of the English "Snowdon", with "Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri'' used in place of Snowdonia National Park.

The Authority says its "Welsh Place Names Task and Finish Group" has already been appointed to decide on the use of place names by the National Park Authority.

A spokesperson for the SNPA said: "Following the Authority meeting the matter received substantial media and public attention with strong feelings and different perspectives being voiced.

"Once the Summer is over the task and finish group will develop a policy framework to enable the SNPA to protect and standardise the use of place names in the Snowdonia National Park by the Authority.

"They will also raise awareness within different local and international audiences of the importance of place names in Eryri and as a source which strengthens connections with the environment, history and heritage of the area."

Elfed Wyn ap Elfyn of Cymdeithas yr Iaith(Welsh Language Society said: "Attacks on the Welsh language is something consistent, this is seen when house names and names for different areas of Wales are changed from Welsh.

"I, and many others think that only using the names ‘Eryri’ and ‘Yr Wyddfa’ would be a positive step towards showing the importance of the Welsh language."

Wyn Ellis Jones, Snowdonia National Park Authority’s Chairman said added: "The Snowdonia National Park Authority is committed to protect and promote the use of native place names for every day use and for future generations. One of the aims of the Task and Finish Group will be to note how success on the use of these place names are measured.

"The vibrancy of the Welsh language is one of Eryri’s special qualities and we are passionate about respecting and protecting our communities, our language and our culture."