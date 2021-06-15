DOZENS of truckers took to the M4 at the weekend as part of an annual event raising money for a children's charity.

The Truck Run organised by Porthcawl Truck Gathering, now in its seventh year, set off from Pont Abraham Services, near Llanelli, on Sunday, June 13, with around 70 vehicles travelling along the motorway to Magor Services.

The event raised money for Action for Children and celebrated the contribution of truck drivers and their vehicles to keeping the UK going.

Graham Edwards with Action for Children's Nina Rice and her children, Dylan (left) and Morgan

Graham Edwards organised the event along with Royston, Darran and Emma Galvin.

Mr Edwards said: “We had a great day that again, proved really popular with families as they gathered to see the trucks leave as well as cheering us on our way from motorway bridges.

Final preparations for the truck run - Pic by Esme Thomson

“It’s a lovely gesture of appreciation from the public especially as the pandemic has underlined how we’ve helped keep the country going throughout the Covid crisis.

"We chose Action for Children as our charity this year as their frontline staff have been working flat out to help vulnerable families and children who, in many cases, have found themselves without an income for the first time because of coronavirus.

Drivers gave up their time and vehicles for free

“Whether it’s young carers, children with mental health issues or disabilities, Action for Children has been going the extra mile for them and we were keen to do our bit to help."

Action for Children focuses on safeguarding children and providing practical and emotional care and support for young people. The charity supports over 368,000 children on a yearly basis and has 80 services based in Wales.

Nina Rice, Action for Children’s fundraising regional manager for Bristol, Bath and South Wales, said: “We were delighted to have been chosen by the Porthcawl Truck Gathering to benefit from this year’s Truck Run.

Morgan (left) and Dylan in the cab of a lorry taking part

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time for our staff and all the children and families we support so this is a great boost as we start to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic.

“It was wonderful to see people lining motorway bridges with their banners and cheering the drivers as they made their way along the M4, it was an amazing sight.

“We’re so grateful to be recognised in this way by the big hearted and generous drivers who gave their time and vehicles for free.

Vintage truck joins the M4 convoy

“Thank you to everybody involved in making this a great day for Action for Children."

With donations still coming and being counted, the full amount raised will be announced at a celebration event in Porthcawl at the end of the month.