THE shocking collapse of footballer Christian Eriksen during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland at the weekend has shown the lifesaving importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation - better known as CPR.
Thankfully Mr Erikson, 29, is now on the mend, but it was a close call.
So what can you do if you see someone collapse suddenly?
Thankfully, emergency defibrillators are available at a range of locations across Gwent.
They are clearly visible in prominent green cabinets, with green overhanging signs, and include simple instructions on how to use them.
HeartSafe, the organisation which manufactures publicly-available defibrillators, has a website listing all their locations. We have listed them below.
Blaenau Gwent
- Bryn Awel Primary School, Eglwys Fan, Rhymney (available during school opening hours)
Caerphilly
- Bryn Road, Blackwood (available 8.30am-4.30pm seven days a week)
- Redrow Sales Centre, De Clare Gardens, Hendredenn Drive, Caerphilly (available 10am-5.30pm seven days a week)
Monmouthshire
- Devauden Village Green phone box (available 24 hours a day)
- Undy AFC, The Causeway, Undy (available 24 hours a day)
- Usk Road, Chepstow (available 24 hours a day)
- Village Green, Wentwood Drive, Lanvaches (available 24 hours a day)
- Castlegate Business Park, Caldicot Road (out of hours call 07493 596 720).
- Monmouth and District Rifle Club, Monmouth Road, Monmouth (available 7.30am-5pm and 7.30pm-10pm Monday and Wednesday, 7.30am-5pm Tuesday, 7.30am-5pm and 7pm-10pm Thursday, also on Saturday and Sunday when club gates are open)
- Monmouth Shire Hall, Agincourt Square (available 8am-5pm Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm Saturday-Sunday)
- Monmouthshire Housing Association, Nant-y-pia House, Mamhilad Technology Park, Mamhilad (available 7am-7pm Monday to Friday)
- Redrow Sales Centre, Mill Meadows, Great Spring Road, Caldicot (available 10am-5.30pm seven days a week)
- Usk Dental Practice, Priory Street, Usk (available 9am-5pm Monday-Friday)
Newport
- Underwood Health Centre, Birch Grove (available 24 hours a day)
- 5 Albany Street (available 7am-10pm Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sundays)
- Cedar House, Hazell Drive (available 9am-5pm Monday to Friday)
- Kier site compound, Clarence Place (available 7.30am-4pm Monday to Friday)
- NP18 3DY (available 7.30am-5pm seven days a week)
- Redrow Sales Centre, Cot Hill (available 10am-5.30pm seven days a week)
- St Mary’s Catholic Church, Stow Hill (available 8am-5pm Monday to Friday)
- Sovereign House, Imperial Way (available 9am-5pm Monday to Friday)
Torfaen
- Cwmbran Shopping, Powys House Foyer, South Walk (available 24 hours a day)
- Cwmbran Fike Safety Technology, Unit 31, Springvale Industral Estate (available hours unknown)
- Parker Environmental Services Ltd, Unit 11, Polo Grounds Industrial Estate, New Inn (available hours unknown)
You can access the map here heartsafe.org.uk/aed-locations
