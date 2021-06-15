THERE were two shouts today, Tuesday June 15, for Tenby’s lifeboats.
The first shout of the day came for the all-weather lifeboat at around 9.15am, following a report that a 19ft fishing vessel had suffered engine failure and was drifting ashore at St Govans.
As the volunteer crew were preparing to launch, the coastguard confirmed that the vessel was now under tow by one of the MOD range safety vessels and was no longer in need of assistance.
The second shout of the day came just after 12.30pm when the inshore lifeboat crew were requested to assist Tenby coastguard rescue team with a person who had fallen and injured themselves on Tenby’s North Beach.
With the Welsh Ambulance Service under immense pressure and the casualty being it a lot of pain, volunteer crew members used their casualty care skills to provide Entonox for pain relief until the arrival of paramedics, before assisting the coastguard in evacuating the patient off the beach and into the awaiting ambulance.
"This was a great example of multiple agencies working together for the benefit of the casualty," said Tenby RNLI press officer and crew member, Ben James.