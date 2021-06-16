MILITARY memories, equipment and old photographs - some of which not seen for more than 30 years - is now in pride of place at the Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre at Beachley Barracks.

The centre, which originally opened in 2019 but then had to remain closed throughout lockdown, reopened to the public earlier this year.

Drawing upon 70 years of history, the centre tells the story of the army apprentice college formerly on the site - and the servicemen who were stationed there.

Cannon recovered from Flathome Island in the Severn Estuary, now Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre

The army apprentice college at Beachley was the first in the country to open (in 1924) and the last to close (in 1994).

"In the early days people came here at 14. That was the school leaving age," explained Chris Ricketts, one of six former army apprentices who run the centre.

"For some it was the first time they had left their home, left their village."

Another of the former apprentices, Tony Taylor, explained that, after the First World War, more things were becoming mechanised and so army apprentices were in high demand.

Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre from the Severn Bridge

"It was 50/50 between military and civvy teachers and lecturers," he said.

"We were educated, taught a trade and taught to become a soldier.

"It was basically a boarding college run by the army."

In 1966, apprentices from Beachley were even sent to help with the aftermath of the Aberfan disaster.

MORE NEWS:

Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre

Mr Ricketts and Mr Taylor, along with Geoff Watkins, Les Wright, Gethin Evans and Bill Nichol, are all members of the Beachley Old Boys Association (BOBA)

The group have painstakingly collected and displayed numerous pieces which have all been donated by former servicemen who were based at Beachley.

"We’re all a team – the six of us," said Mr Ricketts.

"No-one is in charge."

Chris Ricketts, Tony Taylor, Geoff Watkins, Les Wright, Gethin Evans and Bill Nichol, are all members of the Beachley Old Boys Association (BOBA)

Among the items on display are uniforms, service records, passing out photographs and other memorabilia from down the years.

The heritage centre was previously located just down the road in the old schoolhouse, a much smaller site and one that Mr Ricketts said was not really fit for purpose.

"The previous site was so small," he said.

"No-one could see any of the stuff, it was all packed away.

"The battalion offered us this site. "We’ve been continually supported by the rifles. They all support the idea."

Picture of a memorial parade at Chepstow cenotaph - note the sign advertising the South Wales Argus in back of shot

In pride of place, just outside the centre, is an old cannon which was recovered from the Severn Estuary by apprentices and brought back to Beachley.

"It was recovered from Flathome Island in the estuary," said Mr Ricketts

"It's a 7 ½ inch rifled muzzle-loader to give it its real name.

"It weighs about 8 ½ tonnes so it was a big job."

A short walk from the heritage centre is the military cemetery, complete with memorial to those servicemen who came through the Beachley apprentice college and have passed away over the year.

Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre

The memorial has been moved nearer to the heritage centre and, such is the regard in which their time at Beachley is still held, former servicemen have expressed wishes to be interred nearby.

The site is maintained by Commonwealth War Graves and also includes the graves of Italian and German prisoners of war who were held at Beachley.

The Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre is open on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Beachley Army Apprentice College Heritage Centre

However, if you can’t make it on their open days, Mr Ricketts said that – by prior arrangement – “one of us will come down to open up and give you a tour”.

"None of us were museum curators," he said.

"We used to do a heritage trail on the reunion weekend, but nothing like this.

"Some of this stuff hasn’t been seen for 30 years."

To find out more, visit armyapprenticecollegechepstow.co.uk