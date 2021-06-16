A FOOD venue remains open in Newport Market – despite their supplier moving to Risca and the building currently being revamped.
When family-run butcher, AD Turners & Sons, left Newport Market to set up shop on Tredegar Street in Risca earlier this year it marked the end of an era - they had been trading from Newport Market for 60 years.
Following the announcement of the butchers departure from Newport city centre, business owner Mike Turner said the plans for the £12m redevelopment of the market didn’t suit the business, but said he had 'nothing against' Newport City Council over the plans. You can read more on that here.
AD Turners & Sons opened their Risca store in January 2021 but Pat's Fine Foods - which is based at the front of Newport Market and sells produce from AD Turners & Sons - remains open in Newport six days a week.
Pat's Fine Foods offers a variety of options, sourced from AD Turners & Sons, allowing food fans the same great taste without the effort of cooking. The food venue remains open and is based at the front of Newport Market near the High Street entrance.
Pat’s Fine Foods, in Newport, is open between 9am and 2.30pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays.
AD Turners & Sons, in Risca, is open between 8am and 5pm on week days, 8am and 2pm on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.
