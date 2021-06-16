PEOPLE in Chepstow earlier this week had the chance to see military aircraft in action as RAF Chinooks were pictured flying low over the town.
Camera Club member Larry Wilkie captured these dramatic shots of the much-loved helicopters swooping over the river Wye at the bottom of the town.
RAF Chinooks flying low over the Wye near Chepstow Pictures: Larry Wilkie
The aircraft are no strangers to residents of the town - often operating from Beachley Barracks - and are usually heard long before they are seen.
It was unusual, however, to see them so slow and the Royal Air Force (RAF) have confirmed that this was part of a training operation for crews en route back from the G7 summit in Cornwall.
An RAF spokesman confirmed: “RAF Chinooks from RAF Odiham returning from supporting the G7 event, completed routine essential low level formation training in the River Wye area as they returned to base.
"Such training ensuring our crews are ready and able to deploy on global operations."