TWO men are set to go on trial in the autumn after they denied drug trafficking charges.
Aaron Adams, 22, of Willow Court, Pantside, Newbridge, and Jordan Prichard, 24, of Holly Terrace, Newbridge, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendants pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply on February 19, 2020.
They also denied possession of the class A drug.
MORE NEWS: Woman ‘lucky not to have killed’ boyfriend after stabbing him jailed for 5 years
A trial date of November 17 at Newport Crown Court was set with the case expected to last three days.
Adams was represented by Harry Baker and Prichard by Vaughan Britton.
The prosecution was represented by Nicholas Gedge.
The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, granted the defendants bail.
Comments are closed on this article.