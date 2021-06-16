Today, June 16, marks one year since South Wales East MS Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar died unexpectedly. His daughter Natasha - who is continuing his legacy after being elected to the Senedd in May for the same region her father served - reflects on the past year.

DAD loved Wales more than anyone I have ever met and always felt there was immense potential in all aspects of life, from the economy to education to transport.

He wanted to create a better Wales for everyone that will lead to less brain drain and make Wales a great place to live in and visit.

He never took holidays and worked seven days a week and never grumbled. He was a man who treated CEOs and refuse collectors with the same love and respect he would show his own family.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar and his daughter Natasha

Oscar knew that he was in a privileged position and always sought to eradicate inequality in all walks of life. He hated anyone being treated differently due to their race, religion, background, disability, and education and always wanted to see a fair and equal society.

The most difficult question I have been asked in the past year is ‘how has your year been?’ I have told many people that I would probably call it ‘the worst 12 months of my life’ from a personal angle, as I lost my father suddenly on June 16.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar

It was always my worst nightmare.

I also know that many people across Wales and the country have lost their loved ones and I completely understand and feel the pain they all have experienced having lost their loved ones during this pandemic period.

Natasha Asghar (centre) with her parents Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar and Firdaus

In 2007 dad was the first ethnic minority and Muslim member of the Welsh Assembly. Oscar paved the way for every single person of colour that has entered the Welsh Assembly (now Parliament). That may seem like a rather bold statement. But his entry into the Assembly was a huge success for people of colour across the United Kingdom.

That alone was not the only way he impacted communities in Wales. It is also worth mentioning that he became the first man of colour as a councillor in the Victoria ward in Newport after he was told he could not.

He won the seat and since then there has always been a person of colour winning the seat in Victoria.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar and his wife Firdaus

Even though the subsequent councillors may not be Conservatives, Oscar was always thrilled that people from the ethnic minorities were becoming interested in politics and taking an active part in local democracy.

Oscar adored all sport. He enjoyed watching cricket, athletics, football, rugby - you could name any sport under the sun, and he would happily watch. He always said that if he had not moved to the UK, he would have loved to have played cricket for an international team.

Throughout his political career he was passionate about Wales having its own international cricket team and made no secret of it. He was thrilled when the first minister would say “Ireland and Scotland have one, so should we". But he was disheartened when it did not become a reality.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar with his daughter Natasha and wife Firdaus

He knew the importance of sport and mental health and wellbeing - even during the lockdown he made a fitness video for the over-70s because he always said it is important to practice what you preach.

Many people do not know that dad wrote a children’s book called Oscar's first day at School, which was written to promote diversity amongst children. He said that: "Children were the future and if they learnt about various cultures and religious sensitivity at a young age it would put them in good stead for life".

The plan was to distribute it to primary schools within his region, so children learn more about other faiths and cultures.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar

Before he passed away, he approved the character images and I hope to have the book released as soon as possible and distributed in primary schools across his region of South East Wales as he planned.

I said when I won the regional seat in South East Wales that I would do my best to bring prosperity to the region and do everything I can not to let my constituents down.

Like my father, I am here to help and support everyone, regardless of if you voted for me or not. I believe that one should support everyone and rather than being seen as a stiff politician, I would like people to think of me as one of them.

I was born in Wales, raised here and now I want to move forward and create a better Wales for us and generations to come.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar at Downing Street

I would like to say a tremendous thank you to all his constituents in Newport and South East Wales. The love and support you have shown me and my mother, Firdaus Asghar, over the past 12 months have meant a lot.

If there is one person Oscar would credit his success and strength with, it would always be my mother. She never came into the limelight, but she is the one even I would credit as the force behind getting me into the Senedd too.

Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar and his wife Firdaus