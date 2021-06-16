PLANS to expand a Ystrad Mynach special school have been put on hold so flooding issues can be investigated.

Caerphilly council is planning to expand Trinity Fields School on land which is currently used by Penallta RFC as their main pitch.

While the council has put forward an alternative site at Sue Noake Leisure Centre’s playing fields, there have been concerns over an ongoing flooding and sewerage problem.

Aerial view of Trinity Fields School, Ystrad Mynach (top), showing the proximity of the Penallta RFC rugby field. Picture: Google Earth

Now, investigations from Welsh Water have led to a pause on both developments so the flooding issue can be investigated.

During a recent inspection of the sewer network at Sue Noakes, 11 black bags full of rags and a large wooden board were removed.

Welsh Water have described the restriction as a “significant find” and are hopeful that its removal will keep levels low.

But investigations will continue throughout summer, which has led to the school development and sports hub plans being put on hold.

Ed Bennet, the sewerage manager at Welsh Water, said: “We are working closely with the council and Natural Resources Wales to fully investigate the breach at the Sue Noake site.

“We need to continue with a number of complex technical surveys to identify any further problems and then agree any appropriate remedial works. We will continue to keep our key partners updated as this work progresses.”

The Leader of Caerphilly council, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said they had been “crystal clear” that no development would take place at the Sue Noake site until the flooding problems had been addressed.

She said: “We have listened to the concerns of residents and it is important that we provide Welsh Water with the appropriate time and space to investigate the problems and undertake any further works that are required.

“Our plans to progress the development, including the submission of a planning application, will be put on hold for the foreseeable future until we know the full picture and have assurances about the viability of the site for further development.”

Caerphilly MS Hefin David said he was glad the council had listened.

He said: “They have recognised that they cannot risk public money where questions remain about mitigation and they have taken the most responsible decision in the circumstances.

“I believe that there is now space to consider how the extension of the school may still happen and indeed how additional learning needs provision may be enhanced across the borough, without a negative impact on the community in Ystrad Mynach and without the loss of the playing field.

“The additional spaces for our most vulnerable children can be provided faster if all options are explored in the months ahead.”