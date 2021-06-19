HERE is another look back at weddings from down the years sent in by our readers.

Hugh and Brenda Thomas sent in this picture of their wedding on board the Emerald Princess off the Australian coast in April 2017 with Captain Martin Stendhal officiating

This is Sandra and Malcolm Brown who were married at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Pill, on May 30, 1970

Here are three generations of family weddings. Top left grandad Alan Savage and Gran Evelyn Savage at their wedding in April 1938, in Pontypool; bottom left dad Michael and mum Audrey Griffiths in March, 1968, at The Clarence Hotel Pontypool; and right Nigel John Prichard and Nichola Prichard, who sent in the pictures, in April 2011, at the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel Usk

Rhys Wyatt has sent in this picture of his parents, John and Cilla Wyatt on their wedding day at Newport Register Office on June 27, 1977

Congratulations to Alan and Kath Tudor who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on June 12. They are pictured on their wedding day in Pontypool in 1971