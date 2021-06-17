A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DANE ANTHONY COLLETT, 36, of Warwick Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he was found guilty after a trial of drug driving on Avondale Road with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and ketamine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATASHA ORCHARD, 28, of Groveside Road, Oakdale, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving on Penmaen Avenue.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MACAFFERTY, 53, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,135 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable.

JAMIE AMOS, 35, of High Street, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving on Heol Fawr.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer jailed after large amount of cocaine seized in Gwent

HEATHER STACEY SUMMERS, 28, of Heol Caradoc, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach.

She was ordered to pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA CHARLOTTE REES, 37, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Park Lane in Oakdale.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADIL ASLAM, 28, of Milman Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

JAMES BARNES, 33, of Berkerolles Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record endorsed with six points.