AN INVESTMENT of £5 million is being made in overhauling and preserving Caerphilly's 13th century castle.
Cadw made the announcement today, Thursday, June 17. The money will be used to provide a conservation and interpretation makeover as part of a wider £9.5 million investment into Wales’ historic sites.
The 13th century castle will benefit from site access improvements, an extensive programme of conservation and an overhaul of site interpretation.
The preliminary works begin this month with ground investigations to ensure that no important archaeological remains are going to be impacted by the proposals. This work is being done by archaeologists from Wessex Archaeology.
The medieval great hall will see a dramatic makeover, with plans to use new interpretation and state of the art digital technology to bring to life its former glory. The stories of the men and women who built and lived on the site will be told through new interpretation throughout the castle – at a cost of £1m.
A new visitor centre, refurbished shop and bridges and improved access works are also part of the plans.