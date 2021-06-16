SHOCKING footage has been released of two Newport thugs’ horrific attack on a man in Cardiff city centre.
Macauley Davies and Daniel Jacobs, both aged 22, were jailed earlier this week after they punched and kicked their victim on St Mary’s Street.
The footage was supplied by the Crown Prosecution Service – Wales
After this brutal assault, Davies and Jacobs went on to mug a student outside the Queens Vaults pub on nearby Westgate Street.
The pair pleaded guilty to affray and robbery.
Macauley Davies, left, and Daniel Jacobs
Davies was caught after detectives identified him thanks to the use of facial recognition.
Further enquiries led them to Jacobs.
The police have been unable to trace the victim of the affray.
Davies, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was jailed for four years and three months.
Jacobs, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for four years and 10 months.
