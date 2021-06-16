A REWARD has been issued for assistance in stopping a "plague" of fires which have been deliberately started at a Cwmbran park.

Sandybrook Park, off Ton Road, is no stranger to vandalism.

Residents say it has been targeted repeatedly, with one period in January where there were incidents “seven days on the trot”.

The latest fire, at around 2am this morning, has caused extensive damage to the play area - with a spider swing completely destroyed.

The spider swing at Sandybrook Park was completely destroyed

Now, a Friends of Sandybrook Park group is offering a reward of £100 to anyone who can help in putting a halt to the destruction.

Kevin Fortey, one of the members and a local resident, said: "This latest one is the second time in two weeks.

"We’re faced with the loss of valuable assets which are loved by so many.

"We have set up a friends of the park group, but we’ve not been able to meet during lockdown.

Although he said that that had not been for the want of trying.

"I’ve also been trying to get the powers that be to meet us virtually," he said, noting that he had not - at time of speaking to the Argus - received a response from Lynne Neagle MS or Nick Thomas-Symonds MP.

He said that Sandybrook Park had been "plagued by anti-social behaviour and vandalism".

"There are explosives and fires," he said.

"It sounds like Bonfire Night regularly. Nothing is being done."

In a joint statement, Ms Neagle and Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “We are deeply concerned by yet another report of a fire at Sandybrook Park.

"We will be looking to work with residents, police and the local Council to explore what can be done to prevent these incidents from continuing.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) have been involved, Mr Fortey says, for around a year.

They have said that they believe the fires to be deliberate.

A spokesperson said, about the most recent incident: "At approximately 1:51am on Wednesday, June 16, we received reports of a refuse fire in Sandybrook Park, Cwmbran.

"One crew attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"The cause has been deemed as deliberate."

Gwent Police are now also involved, after having been contacted by the fire service.

Patrols will continue in the area in an effort to curb the vandalism.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2100210368, or they can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

A bin was also set on fire at Sandybrook Park

Inspector Aled George said: “We are aware of community concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area and are liaising closely with our partners to address this.

“Our regular multi-agency meeting took place this morning with representatives from the fire service, police and council and this issue was discussed.

“The council’s community safety team has subsequently arranged a site visit and our neighbourhood policing team will be accompanying them to review what further action can be taken to tackle this issue.

“We will continue to regularly patrol the area and are committed to working with residents to address their concerns.”