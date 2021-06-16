TWO lanes of the M4 motorway have been blocked on the Prince of Wales Bridge after a collision.
Lanes two and three (of three) have been blocked by the incident.
Gwent Police confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported.
Work to recover the vehicles is now in progress.
It has occurred on the carriageway heading into Wales.
Traffic at the scene is already congested, and moving very slowly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment