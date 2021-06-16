TWO men are set to go on trial in the new year after they were charged with robbery.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Jordan Davies, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, and Pierce Green, 31, of Potter Street, Newport, pleaded not guilty.
They are accused of committing the alleged offence in Newport on September 30, 2019.
A trial date of January 11, 2022 has been set at Newport Crown Court with the case expected to last between two and three days.
Davies was represented by Kevin Seal and Green by Ben Waters.
The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells.
The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, granted the defendants bail.
