A FIVE-YEAR plan aiming to “significantly reduce the existing litter and fly-tipping issues” in Blaenau Gwent will be adopted.

The county borough council is one of the first in Wales to develop its own litter and fly-tipping strategy.

The plan – which runs until 2026 – has been designed to reduce the problem of illegal littering. Some of the actions included in the plan are community engagement, enforcement and improving education and awareness.

The council has also recruited more than 200 litter champions, which are supported with equipment from the council.

The strategy was backed by scrutiny in April and has been described as “well overdue”.

The executive member for the environment, Cllr Joanna Wilkins, said: ““Fly-tipping and littering is an awful stain on out beautiful landscape and towns.

“Not only is it an illegal eyesore but often adds to the risk of flooding by blocking water courses and drains. Our new litter and fly-tipping strategy will show our commitment to keeping Blaenau Gwent a clean and green environment, making it not only a great place to live and work but also to visit.

“As fly-tipping has been on the increase this new approach will help reduce the current yearly clean-up costs. Maintaining clean streets and our environment has been a high priority for the council for a number of years and the minority of illegal fly-tippers have a negative impact on the majority of our responsible residents. .

“We are doing everything we can to try and stop it and I am sure the people of Blaenau Gwent will show the same commitment as we introduce this new strategy”.

As previously reported, a Freedom of Information request published on whatdotheyknow.com shows the council issued no fines for fly-tipping and just 186 fines for littering offences in 2020.

But David Watkins, from the council’s street scene team, said that prior to the pandemic the council was “one of the best-performing” authorities in Wales in taking enforcement action.