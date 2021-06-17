A COMMUNITY organisation supporting the homeless and needy in Newport is appealing for more donations as they struggle to keep up with demand.

Feed Newport has thanked the people of the city for their help so far - but has said more support is needed.

FOOD bank Feed Newport are asking for more donations as they struggle to keep up with demand for their services.

Gem Walker, manager of Feed Newport CIC, said: “Throughout Covid, everyone was great – they still are.

Gem Walker in the Feed Newport hub

The Feed Newport hub

“We were able to keep up with what was going out, but with everyone going back to ‘normal life’ it seems like we are getting a little bit left behind.

“However, people are still in desperate need for food and the only way that we can do anything is via the donations from the public.”

The food bank is in need of items such as UHT milk, cereal, and any non-perishable tinned items.

They have plenty of pasta, with Ms Walker joking that she could feed a nation with pasta.

Of particular value are halal goods and gluten free items, with Feed Newport specialising in catering to specific dietary needs.

Basic items such as coffee, sugar, baked beans and tinned meats would also be welcome.

Ms Walker said: “We need toiletries, sanitary products, anything.

“Even if you just went through your cupboards and found 110 of something that you bought and never ate.

“That one thing could actually help somebody big time instead of just sitting in your cupboards and the date going out on it.”

Feed Newport has recently started a token system in partnership with the Wallich, the biggest homeless charity in the city, and Newport City Council.

The tokens being offered by Feed Newport

The tokens can be bought for £3.50 and people can exchange tokens at the Feed Newport hub for a food bag, meal deal, hygiene kit, or household goods.

The food bags are tailor made to various cooking requirements as many people will not have access to things like hot water and cooking utensils.

Each week the Wallich attend the Feed Newport hub and are given 50 tokens free of charge to distribute amongst those who need them.

The initiative is expected to put further strain on Feed Newport and they need more volunteers.

Ms Walker said: “We’ve had a bit of a swap around at the moment with people going back to work.

“For Saturdays and Sundays we are desperate for a third person to volunteer.

“We couldn’t run this without volunteers, they are absolutely amazing.

“Every single one of them, they give up their time, left right and centre for us”.

The Feed Newport hub is located at 192 Commercial Road in Pillgwenlly.