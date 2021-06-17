THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Kristian Robert Brunker, 30, who is a Screwfix trade assistant.

When and why did you take up photography?

I started photography when studying film at the University of South Wales. I focused my studies on the camera and lighting so naturally fell into photography since the techniques are the same. Originally I only did street photography since the idea of 'capturing a moment' really appealed to me but soon I moved into trying to capture photographs that moved me and hopefully others.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love the documentation of time. The way a photograph can hold a memory of a person, a place or a moment that can be recalled forever. Photography has allowed me to express my creative and artist side and to try and tell narratives through combining images of similar subjects. Without photography, I believe, we wouldn't have a strong connection to our history and past.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Currently I love taking photographs while out on walks and foraging. Nature is such a beautiful subject which creates some truly unique and interesting opportunities. I have been focusing on fungi and how fragile but important they are to our planet and our lives. The world around us is forever changing and that makes for great photographs.

What equipment do you use?

I shoot mostly on a Ricoh GR2 digital camera or my phone but I do try and carry at least one 35mm film camera on me too.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My favourite photo was taken a few years back when on a holiday with some friends in Scotland. We stopped off to see some Highland cows that were along the road and I managed to get close to one and grab a striking photo. The image just popped out at me when I made it black and white. Getting close to the subject is the best way to really connect the camera to the photo and it really helps give the image something special.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined after a recommendation by a friend who is also a member. The group has really helped me keep motivated with photography and the community that exists in the group is extremely supportive and welcoming to photographers of all abilities and styles.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

To pick up any camera you have available and just take photos. Don't worry about techniques or compositions, just shoot! A great piece of advice I read years ago was: "The best camera is the one you have with you" and I still follow that idea.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to photograph the places in the world that we forget or overlook. During these tough times we often look closer to home but there are still terrible things happening all over the world. I think that is the power that photography has, to document what is around us and to relay that to a broader audience so change can be achieved, however it needs to happen.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I have recently launched a new online collection of black and white focused nature photographs on my website and will hopefully be starting prints soon. Also I once finished in the top five of the NME music photography awards and had my work displayed in their offices.