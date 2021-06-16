IT'S been three years since a 19th century church in the heart of Newport was gutted by fire.

It was a Friday evening on June 15, 2018, when the blaze, believed to have started in the next-door former Zanzibar nightclub, ripped through Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill.

Three years on, and the church is rising from the ashes, with building work under way to not only return it to its former glory, but also make it fit for the future.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly told the Argus that, although it may not be clear from the outside, a lot of work had been carried out inside.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly outside Bethel Church on Stow Hill. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"It’s been exactly three years since the devastating fire destroyed our church building, and we have felt a bit displaced since then and the last year with Covid has not helped.

"But we are still together and united in our enthusiasm and excitement, we are looking forward to entering our new home in a year's time.

Bethel Community Church in flames

"We want to thank everyone for their support and encouragement. We want to be a church that is very much part of our community and we will continue all our community outreach work, and more when our new building is complete. We are planning an open day and a grand opening service where everyone is invited."

The revamped church will include a 400-seater auditorium, with a gallery area, altar stage, and baptismal pool. Work is on course to be complete by this time nest year, Pastor Cleverly said.

Drone picture of the current state of rebuilding work at Bethel Church, Newport, taken last week

The next phase is to build the new roof with Welsh slate. This will involve moving a large crane onto the site, which will happen within the next two months.

Bethel Community Church has been a place of worship for 140 years when it was engulfed by flames on June 15, 2018.

Residents living in the area had to flee their homes while 83 firefighters in 10 fire engines battled the blaze and stopped it from spreading.

Drone picture of the current state of rebuilding work at Bethel Church, Newport, taken last week

The fire is believed to have started in the next-door former Zanzibar nightclub, and pictures later emerged of the inside strewn with waste and drug paraphernalia.

Evacuated residents were taken to the nearby Newport Leisure Centre, passing huddles of exhausted firemen, taking a break from their back breaking work.

The day after the fire, parishioners rallied together outside the still smoking remains of the church, and vowed to rebuild.

An outdoor service in the shadow of the ruins was attended by hundreds, and the city opened its heart with offers of money, supplies and places of worship.