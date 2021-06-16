A MAN is wanted for burglary after eight south Wales businesses have been targeted in the last month.
South Wales Police are appealing for information after the spate of burglaries in the Leckwith, Butetown and Cardiff Bay areas.
Since May 16, there have been eight burglaries on Penarth Road, Hadfield Road, Heol Porth Tiegr, Trade Street and Curran Road.
The break-ins have generally been overnight and the suspects have been targeting cash.
South Wales Police have released details of one man they want to speak to in connection with the burglaries.
Christopher Dwyer, 34, from Adamsdown, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Officers have been visiting commercial premises to raise awareness while enquiries continue into the burglaries.
Local Policing Inspector for Cardiff Bay, Stuart McDean, said: “Being a victim of burglary, whether it’s your home, your business, or where you work is a traumatic experience and we are working hard to put a stop to this recent rise in commercial burglaries.
“We would ask business to review their security systems and make it clear that there is no cash on the premises overnight.
"We would ask people to be vigilant of anyone seen hanging around businesses or retail premises during the early hours of the morning.
“If anyone is seen acting suspiciously please call police immediately.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries, or Dwyer himself, should contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 170537.