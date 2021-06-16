THE RNLI Penarth Lifeboat crew were called out to Sully Island this week to rescue people stranded.
While both lifeboats were out on exercise on Tuesday, June 15, the crews were asked by Milford Haven Coastguard to check for people stranded on Sully Island.
On arrival, two people were spotted crossing the causeway just before it flooded and a crew member was put ashore to find two further people who were then taken to the mainland aboard D-class lifeboat.
The crew put out a message on their social media channels saying: “Please remember to check the tide times when you’re enjoying the coast to make sure you don’t get cut off by the tide.”
