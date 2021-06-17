A WEATHER warning for thunderstorms which had been put in place for Gwent today has been cancelled by the Met Office
The region was battening down the hatches for storms after a period of hot weather - with heavy rain expected from Wednesday evening and all of Thursday.
However, the Met Office has now cancelled the warning for Wales as it now only covers parts of England.
Another yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the area though, from Friday into Saturday.
The warning comes into effect from 9am on Friday morning and will be in place until 9am on Saturday morning.
Monmouthshire and a small part of Newport are likely to be the worst affected areas.
Wales recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday - hitting 27 degrees in some parts of the country.