CONGRATULATIONS to Ralphy who has been crowned the South Wales Argus Cutest Pet for 2021.
Ralphy, who lives with Clair Thomas, in Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was one of 136 pets from across the area which entered the competition.
Dogs, cats, parrots, a pig and even a fish were in the running but our readers voted overwhelmingly for Ralphy.
Ralphy getting ready to go to Dogwarts
Creme Eggs are sweet, but Ralphy is sweeter
Where's Ralphy?
Ralphy all glammed up
To be able to vote they had to use vouchers printed in the paper.
And second place went to five-year-old Prince, a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross, who lives with Chloe-Mari Wiseman, in Newport.
Prince, looking super-classy in a bow tie
Ralphy's owner, Ms Thomas, wins £200 in vouchers, while Ms Wiseman will receive £100 in vouchers.
Ms Thomas said: "This is fantastic news. We love dressing Ralphy up - he's even got his own wardrobe to put all his harness’ and fancy dress items in. And he's also got his own Instagram page @king.remi.and.kween.ralphy."