MORRISONS is offering shoppers the chance to get 25 per cent off a popular range of items.
To take advantage of the offer, customers will have to be quick as the offer is only available until Sunday, June 27.
But as lockdown restrictions ease and Brits continue to enjoy the long-awaited summer months, customers can get 25 per cent off all wines over £5 when they buy six bottles or more.
Morrisons have recently won a number of awards for their own-brand wines and were the most awarded retailer at this year’s International Wine Challenge.
Now customers can get their hands on the award-winning wines at even cheaper prices.
The deals are available both in stores and online making it even easier of Morrisons shoppers to make the most of the deal.
Highlights include:
- The Best Amarone 2017 (£16 full price) - IWC Gold medal
- The Best Cremant de Limoux (£12 full price) - IWC Silver medal
- The Best Barolo 2017 (£16 full price) - IWSC Gold medal
- The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage 2010 (£18 full price) - crowned the best English sparkling wine in this year’s Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Test
Mark Jarman, Senior Wine Sourcing Manager at Morrisons, said: “We’re really proud of our wine offering, so it’s been great to receive recognition from our recent awards wins.
“We always aim to offer great quality for affordable prices, so the new offer also is the perfect opportunity for customers to stock up on the award winners at fantastic prices.
“Hopefully lots of these bottles will be enjoyed amongst friends and family this summer.”
The offer has been running from June 14 and will end on June 27.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive