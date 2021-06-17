THE family of a 79-year-old woman who died following a crash in Monmouth have paid tribute to her.

Jane Stone (née Elizabeth Jane Bruten) was taken to hospital following a collision on Monday, June 7.

Jane Stone

She died from her injuries on Friday, June 11.

Officers are still investigating the crash - between a pedestrian and a cyclist - which took place on the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in Monmouth

Ms Stone's family have paid tribute to her, calling her "a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community".

“Having been born and brought up in Monmouth she trained in London as a teacher, in which profession she was well respected and appreciated," they said.

"In retirement and being a widow, she returned to her roots, involving herself with great enthusiasm in many aspects of Monmouth life.

“She was a past Churchwarden of St Thomas’s Church, was a Lay Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan and heavily involved in all church activities, helping and supporting members of the community as needed.

"Jane was healthy and physically active, only a few years ago abseiling down the church tower to raise funds. She also led a group of Church Recorders for The Arts Society (formerly National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies).

“She was a member of Monmouth Choral Society and enjoyed concerts with the Merlin Music Society.

“She enjoyed long distance walking, setting herself the challenge of completing 1,000 miles per year and was currently tackling, with her walking friend, Offa’s Dyke from South to North Wales.

“Jane was a well-loved member of the family and closely followed the lives of her great nieces and nephews.”

Officers continue to investigate the collision and enquiries are ongoing to locate the cyclist who left the scene.

The cyclist is described as being a man in his 20s.

Police have released this image of the man they would like to speak to

PS Leighton Healan, senior investigating officer, said: “We’re releasing this CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this collision as he may be able to assist us with our enquiries. If anyone believes they recognise this man or know of his whereabouts, then please get in contact with us.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the individual – please come forward to assist this investigation and help us establish what happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, is also urged to make contact. Anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is also asked to come forward.”

To report information call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100199361 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.