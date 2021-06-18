A MAN is to go on trial accused of causing serious injury to a woman by dangerous driving.

Jonathan Smith, 37, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, denied the charge during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged victim is Jacqueline Walden and the incident is claimed to have occurred in a Ford Transit Tipper at Cwmbran’s Springvale Industrial Estate last September.

Smith also pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicle taking while under the influence of drugs.

A trial date of October 19 was set with a time estimate of between two and three days.

The defendant was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Jason Howells.

Judge Michael Fitton QC granted Smith unconditional bail.